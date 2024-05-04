Top track

Pogo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Digitalism - Idealism Live

Lafayette
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pogo
Got a code?

About

Digitalism return to London in May to mark the anniversary of their landmark album Idealism which they will be playing in full.

The Hamburg duo released Idealism in 2007 on Kitsune / Virgin. The album included huge club hits Zdarlight, Jupiter Room and Po...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bugged Out!.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Digitalism

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.