DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Digitalism return to London in May to mark the anniversary of their landmark album Idealism which they will be playing in full.
The Hamburg duo released Idealism in 2007 on Kitsune / Virgin. The album included huge club hits Zdarlight, Jupiter Room and Po...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.