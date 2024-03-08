Top track

Mansur Brown - Heiwa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ODD PRESENTS: MANSUR BROWN

River Loft
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mansur Brown - Heiwa
Got a code?

About

VEN 08.03.2024 || ODD & MONK || RIVER LOFT

ODD è felice di presentare (per la prima volta assoluta a Roma) il live in full band dell'artista londinese - tra le stelle più luminose della magnifica ondata di musica proveniente dalla capitale inglese. Un'ant...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Mansur Brown

Venue

River Loft

Via Di Pietralata 159, 00158 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.