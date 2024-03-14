Top track

SLOW TEAM + special guests

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
About

SLOW TEAM return to Nottingham for the first time in over a with brand new music and a new way of delivering it. The grunge-ridden, overstimulating dreamscape that drenches their music and lyrics will once again fill the corners of tiny rooms around the UK...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

