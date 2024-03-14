DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SLOW TEAM return to Nottingham for the first time in over a with brand new music and a new way of delivering it. The grunge-ridden, overstimulating dreamscape that drenches their music and lyrics will once again fill the corners of tiny rooms around the UK...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.