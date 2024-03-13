Top track

Inferno

JMSN - EUROPEAN TOUR

Independance Club
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JMSN "Soft Spot" European Tour - Live in Madrid

JMSN "Soft Spot" European Tour - Live in Madrid

Get ready for an unforgettable night as JMSN brings his "Soft Spot" European Tour to Madrid! On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, join us at Independance Club for a live performance that will leave you mesmerized....

Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JMSN

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

