DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London-based collective DAYTIMERS return to the Jazz Cafe this April after an insane sold-out show last March. As always, they'll be bringing along some of their best selectors for a night of high-energy edits & club bangers.
DAYTIMERS is the collective u...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.