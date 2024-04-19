DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Brew Presents...
Live music from
Guns 2 Roses - https://www.facebook.com/gunsnrosestributebanduk
Clone Temple Pilots - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087422996089
Friday 19th February 2024
Doors 6.00pm / Tickets £15 adv
