Beatz & Breakz and Melting Vinyl Presents

Patterns
Fri, 8 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us at Patterns with Melting Vinyl on the 8th March for Beatz & Breakz the best DJ talent that has to offer. With some special guests from BIMM & Beyond. Expect a great blend of garage to DnB and everything in between.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by BIMM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity

