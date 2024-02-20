DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DANS LE CLUB : JOLAGREEN23 + KAY THE PRODIGY + 8ruki

La Gaité Lyrique
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tous les mois, Dans le club s'installe dans la Grande salle de la Gaîté Lyrique ! Dans chaque émission, le meilleur de la nouvelle scène rap performe en direct et au plus près du public.

INFOS :

• Premier arrivé, premier servi : le billet ne garantit pas...

Les personnes de moins de 18 ans doivent être accompagnés d'une personne majeure
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & MILGRAM
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jolagreen23, 8ruki, Kay The Prodigy

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

