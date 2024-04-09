Top track

Ugly

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Tue, 9 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ugly (UK) - Switch
About

Originally hailing from Cambridge, now residing in London - Ugly have been using downtime to craft a sound true to their own. Fusing inspiration from various backgrounds of Choral, Post-Rock and the staples of the 60s/70s, Ugly’s take on the writing proces...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

