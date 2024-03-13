Top track

PUBLIQuartet - Bird in Paris

Julia Perry Centenary Celebration & Festival Opening Night w/ PUBLIQuartet, Violinist Curtis Stewart, Soprano Laquita Mitchell + Pianist Samantha Ege

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Julia Perry Centenary Celebration & Festival Opening Night w/ PUBLIQuartet, Violinist Curtis Stewart, Soprano Laquita Mitchell + Pianist Samantha Ege - Live at LPR on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

7:00pm doors | 8:00pm show (16+)

The Julia Perry Centenary...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

