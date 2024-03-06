DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Aurélien Bouly, jazzman que l’on ne présente plus tant son univers est large et éclectique, crée OKUN à la suite de sa rencontre avec le percussionniste cubain Lester Alonso Vazquez.
Le répertoire : un jazz afro-cubain pour une nouvelle lecture de composi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.