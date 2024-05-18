DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zach Templar

La Boule Noire
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super! présente Zach Templar le 18 mai 2024 à La Boule Noire!

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zach Templar

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.