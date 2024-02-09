DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SWEET SPOT GAY ANTI VALENTINE'S PARTY

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sweet Spot is giving you the GAY ANTI-VALENTINE’S DANCE PARTY on Friday, Feb 9th at Metro Baltimore! Featuring Baltimore’s own Baby and DC icon Pussy Noir, with music by Sweet Spot. Grab your tickets & slay a look that will make your EX JEALOUS! Tickets $1...

21+
Presented by Sweet Spot
Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

