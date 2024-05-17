Top track

Skee Mask - Lil DB Tool

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skee Mask

The Ground Miami
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Skee Mask - Lil DB Tool
Got a code?

About Skee Mask

Skee Mask has an enviable ability to create works of ambient techno that are both abstract and cohesive. The masked Munich musician draws upon classic techno tenets – dark, industrial, foreboding – and injects layers of emotion to create his sonic narrativ Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DOORS AT 11PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Ground
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jonny From Space, Marie Qrie, Skee Mask

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.