Angelus Apatrida + Battlecreek

Le Molotov
Fri, 19 Apr, 8:30 pm
Marseille
€21.63

About

ANGELUS APATRIDA [Thrash metal - ES]

Les plus grands représentants espagnols du thrash metal avant-gardiste ont commencé leur aventure au tournant du siècle et n'ont jamais cessé d'être une figure de proue du heavy metal. Depuis leur féroce premier albu...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Battlecreek, Angelus Apatrida

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

