DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Egret w/ Free House live in London

93 Feet East
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with 93 Feet East in Brick Lane to welcome Little Egret live on Wednesday, 3rd April.

LITTLE EGRET – Little Egret (it’s a type of bird) are an indie rock band from South London. Landing in 2023 with shows at venue...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Free House, Little Egret

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.