DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with 93 Feet East in Brick Lane to welcome Little Egret live on Wednesday, 3rd April.
LITTLE EGRET – Little Egret (it’s a type of bird) are an indie rock band from South London. Landing in 2023 with shows at venue...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.