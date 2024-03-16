DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Algoritmo #1

La Seu Vella
Sat, 16 Mar, 3:00 pm
WellbeingLleida
From €17.70
About

Torna Algoritmo per demanda popular. Una experiència única de música electrònica que es desenvoluparà a La Seu Vella.

Per majors de 18 anys (necesari portar DNI).
Algoritmo
Lineup

Arnau Obiols, Lose Endz, srxmas

Venue

La Seu Vella

1203 Turó de la Seu Vella, Turó de la Seu Vella, Lleida, Lleida 25007, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

