Top track

Kasta - Ды-Ды-Дым

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kasta

Scala
Wed, 13 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kasta - Ды-Ды-Дым
Got a code?

About

Kasta is a Russian rap group from Rostov-on-Don, well-known to Russian-speaking audiences in post-Soviet countries. The group's members are Vlady, Shym, Hamil and Zmey. Kasta has been notably influenced by New York City rap tradition.

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Cube A
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Каста

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.