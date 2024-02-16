Top track

Eagles and Butterflies (Innervisions) 3-hour set | Aionia

Secret Manhattan Location
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aionia proudly presents Eagles & Butterflies & Kanykei in a new underground sound room located in the heard of Downtown Manhattan (133 Mulberry Street).

Eagles and Butterflies: His career is a testament to an unwavering dedication to the art of music, e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AIONIA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eagles & Butterflies, Kanykei

Venue

Secret Manhattan Location

133 Mulberry Street, New York City, New York 10013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

