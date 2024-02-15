Top track

Popular Kids Club: An Outdoor Comedy Show

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
Selling fast
$10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of laughter and fun with your favorite Popular kids.

NOTE: Despite the name, all are welcome, including the unpopular.

Hosted by America's favorite handsome boy Luke Wienecke!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Popular Kids Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Tony Camin, Dan Rosen, Carmen Morales and 1 more

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

