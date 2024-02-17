Top track

Funky Vibes Rooftop Party

Funky Vibes Rooftop Party

Hotel Renaissance Barcelona
Sat, 17 Feb, 4:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
About

(ESP) Ven a disfrutar de una fiesta a ritmo de Funk & Soul en una de las mejores terrazas de Barcelona. Entrada gratis cogiendo el ticket.

(ENG) Come and enjoy a party to the rhythm of Funk & Soul in one of the best terraces in Barcelona. Free entry by ta...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por FUNKY VIBES
Venue

Hotel Renaissance Barcelona

Carrer De Pau Claris 122, 08009 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Doors open4:00 pm

