Demi Mulla + Friends presents.. The NIGHTS IN SUMMER: DELUXE listening party!

The Hackney Social
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Come and join Demi Mulla to celebrate the release of the deluxe edition of his debut EP, Nights In Summer! The night will be filled with DJ sets consisting of the R&B, Afro and Rap, special guests and a performance from Demi himself!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

