Santa:na + Deldeck + Frankie + Connor McFly | ÉTROIT Music Club

Specka
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53
About

ÉTROIT Music Club

Con características de melómanos, tiene una fuerte base en el house clásico de U.S.A e Inglaterra, con un rango de tiempo que va desde los 80's hasta el día de hoy, géneros como el Hip House, chicago House, Garage, Minimal, Acid, Breaks...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frankie, Connor McFly

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

