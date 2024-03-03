DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

47 Meow

La Boule Noire
Sun, 3 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12.50
About

47MEOW est une chanteuse et rappeuse, originaire de Saint-Ouen. R'n'B, Rap, Soul, influences Pop-Rock ou même Jazz se mélangent dans sa musique.

Son identité musicale est hybride et couplée à une forte personnalité, aussi attachante que dangereuse.

Music...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

47 Meow

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

