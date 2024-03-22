DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chronologic (West Side)

Bridge Club
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chronologic - La Time Machine Musicale

La time machine musicale reprend du service pour vous transporter à travers les rythmes les plus gigotants des dernières décennies.

50’s › 60’s › 70’s › 80’s › 90’s › 00’s › 10’s. Distillées dans l’ordre CHRONOLOGIC...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par RK PRODUCTIONS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bridge Club

3 Port Des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.