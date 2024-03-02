DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tiss Vampiric

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tiss Vampiric calls all to fear and wonder once again with a special evening of gothic cabaret at the Shacklewell Arms on Saturday 2nd March.

Support from Black Bordello and more special guests to be announced.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tiss Vampiric , Black Bordello

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

