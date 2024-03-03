Top track

Shallipopi - Cast (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AFROBRUNCH OPENING SEASON ‘24

PARAL·LEL 62
Sun, 3 Mar, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shallipopi - Cast (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK)
Got a code?

About

AFROBRUNCH OPENING SEASON '24

EL DOMINGO 3 DE MARZO DE ESTE 2024 INAUGURAMOS LA TEMPORADA POR TODO LO ALTO!

DIRECTAMENTE DESDE SUDÁFRICA, TENEMOS UN INVITADO MUY ESPECIAL...

FOCALISTIC PRESIDENT YA STRAATA!

VAMOS A DARLO TODO CON LOS MEJORES DJS DE AFR...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Afrobrunch Spain.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Focalistic

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.