WHOOSH WENG WEEKEND PT. 1

Village Underground
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WHAT STARTED OUT AS AN ILLEGAL RAVE IS NOW THE LITTEST UNDERGROUND PARTY IN LONDON.

AFTER A SOLD OUT JANUARY SHOW WE’RE BACK WITH A 2 PART BANK HOLIDAY SPECIAL.

MUSIC POLICY: STRICTLY BANGERS ( HIP HOP, NEW RAGE, TRAP, RNB, DANCEHALL, AMAPIANO)

Presented by WHOOSH WENG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.