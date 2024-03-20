Top track

Triptides w/ Shadow Show + DJ Al Lover

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Among the newest generation of bands in the tradition of West Coast psychedelia, Triptides has blossomed into the role of elegant adventurers.

Led by guitarist, keyboardist and singer Glenn Brigman, with drummer Brendan Peleo-Lazar and bassist/guitarist S...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Triptides, Shadow Show

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

