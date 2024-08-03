DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Com-unity Roots Double Six Dominoes

Hot Box
Sat, 3 Aug, 2:00 pm
SocialChelmsford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come down and play some Dominoes with local legend Dexter (Papa D) and Co at Hot Box. All levels welcome.

Open and free for anyone to come down and make a noise!

18+
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

