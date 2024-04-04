Top track

Concert • Black Devil Disco Club

Le Mazette
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Créateur en 1978 d’un des plus influents chapitres du disco électronique, Black Devil Disco Club, Bernard Fèvre est régulièrement cité comme une référence majeure par Aphex Twin, Metro Area, Andrew Weatherall ou les Chemical Brothers ! En décembre 2023 le...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Devil Disco Club

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

