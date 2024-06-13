Top track

Burnt Toast & Coffee

High Fade

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hot off the back of sold out gigs in the US, India and beyond, Scotland's freshest funk offering return to Hoots!

High Fade bring unmatched energy and sheer musical talent to their live shows with original music which effortlessly dances between high-spee...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Fade

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

