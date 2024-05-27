Top track

Fat White Family - Religion for One

Fat White Family

La Cigale
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€31.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Fat White Family

South London’s Fat White Family is a post punk seven-piece known for their “wild, livid, smutty and loud” live shows. Their projects combine garage rock, disco and mediaeval chants, with lead singer Lias Kaci Saoudi describing their 2016 album as an explor Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

C’est enfin le retour de Fat White Family, le groupe de rock le plus trash et hirsute de la scène musicale actuelle. Les britanniques ont récemment annoncé la sortie de l’album "Forgiveness is Yours", à paraître le 26 avril, qu’ils défendront sur scène au...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

