Le Cannibale - Acid Arab, Turbolenta

BASE Milano
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torniamo a ballare a BASE, una ex fabbrica degli inizi del 900 ora riqualificata e teatro di alcuni dei nostri party di più memorabili del passato. Dopo il meraviglioso soldout dell'anno scorso, torna sul nostro palco il djset degli Acid Arab: acid house e...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
Lineup

Turbolenta, Acid Arab

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

Quale è l'indirizzo della location?

Via Tortona 54

Posso pagare con la carta?

A BASE sono possibili solo pagamenti elettronici: potrai pagare con la carta di credito o il bancomat sia l'ingresso, che il servizio guardaroba e al bar.

Quale è il programma dell'evento?

L'evento inizia alle 23 e finisce alle 04. La lineup: 23.00 - 01.30 Turbolenta 01.30 - 04.00 Acid Arab

