Torniamo a ballare a BASE, una ex fabbrica degli inizi del 900 ora riqualificata e teatro di alcuni dei nostri party di più memorabili del passato. Dopo il meraviglioso soldout dell'anno scorso, torna sul nostro palco il djset degli Acid Arab: acid house e...
Via Tortona 54
A BASE sono possibili solo pagamenti elettronici: potrai pagare con la carta di credito o il bancomat sia l'ingresso, che il servizio guardaroba e al bar.
L'evento inizia alle 23 e finisce alle 04. La lineup: 23.00 - 01.30 Turbolenta 01.30 - 04.00 Acid Arab
