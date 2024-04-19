Top track

Nico de Andrea & Vanetty - Ethnica

Nico de Andrea

SPYBAR
Fri, 19 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nico de Andrea is a French producer, musician and Dj whose sound is a mix of emotional, melancholic pop music combined with afro-house and techno rhythms. Nico has collaborated with BLOND:ISH, Themba, LP Giobbi and Moojo while remixing House Music legends...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

Nico de Andrea

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

