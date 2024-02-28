DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Psychedelics & Relationships: Intimacy, Love and Beyond

Hen & Chicken Bristol
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkBristol
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Have you ever wondered if a psychedelic experience could affect your sex and love life, or even hold the key to transformative couples therapy? Emerging research from Imperial College London suggests that psychedelics could indeed enhance partner communica...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
Hen & Chicken Bristol

210 North St, Bristol BS3 1JF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

