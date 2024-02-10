DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sapphic Before Sunset Afternoon Mixer

Robert's Westside
Sat, 10 Feb, 12:00 pm
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for another winter's afternoon mixer! Music, drinks, and great company will give you just the boost you need!

Sapphic Before Sunset will donate all proceeds after fees to Lighthouse Foundation of Chicagoland. Lighthouse Foundation of Chicagoland i...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open11:00 am

