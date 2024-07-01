Top track

Amen Dunes - Lonely Richard

Amen Dunes

Trabendo
Mon, 1 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.33

About

Super ! présente

Amen Dunes en concert exceptionnel le 01 juillet 2024 au Trabendo.

Avec Death Jokes, pour la première fois depuis l'incarnation du projet en 2006, les réflexions et méditations spirituelles d'Amen Dunes se détournent de lui-même...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

