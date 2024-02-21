Top track

Ella Clayton / Katie Firth

Brixton Brewery Taproom
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:30 pm
Free

Thrilled to be continuing regular gigs at Brixton Brewery Taproom in 2024. A wonderful linuep for our first one of the year, with Ella Clayton and Katie Firth. Another to be announced shortly. It's a pay what you like show for the audience.

This is an 18+ event
Ella Clayton

Brixton Brewery Taproom

Arch 548 Brixton Station Road, Lambeth, London, SW9 8PF, United Kingdom
Doors open 7:30 pm

