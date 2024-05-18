Top track

Jersey - Talk Tonight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jersey LIVE in London

EartH
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jersey - Talk Tonight
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Having sold out their London debut at Phonox in a matter of hours, Jersey are adding a second date at EartH with a full 360 in the round LIVE show from this high-flying duo from Normandy.

If you have any queries...

Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jersey

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.