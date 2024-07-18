DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gonora Sounds

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:00 pm
London
£16.53
About

From the streets of Zimbabwe, Gonora Sounds come to Hoots!

The band is led by blind singer/songwriter Daniel Gonora, a wizard on the guitar with his drumming protege son Isaac on drums. Entertaining thousands of commuters with their street beat we're deli...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

Gonora Sounds

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open 7:00 pm

