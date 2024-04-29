DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kassi Valazza, Leslie Stevens

Zebulon
Mon, 29 Apr, 8:00 pm
Los Angeles
$20.09
About

“Valazza captures a fluctuating melancholy perfectly on "Watching Planes Go By," a standout track from her enrapturing second album.” — NPR

"She is a gentle wanderer whose songs exude a sturdy self-assurance. Her delivery is...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

