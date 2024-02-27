DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mitsubishi Suicide + The Dallas Cowboys

Peckham Audio
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A conclusion to the UK tour of London based Skramz trio: Mitsubishi Suicide, with support from The Dallas Cowboys, a MySpace Core, Emo Pop duo from NYC.

Special guest to be announced.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
Lineup

The Dallas Cowboys

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

