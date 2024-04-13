DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Age Against The Machine Daytime Party

The Lower Third
Sat, 13 Apr, 3:00 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London's premier party for the slightly older party animal are throwing a special daytime party from 3pm-7pm for over 40s so you can fight for your right to still party, but be tucked up in bed by 9pm!

Don and Reg will be heading to the awesome The Lower...

This is an over 40 only event. Photo I.D required
Presented by Age Against The Machine.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends7:00 pm

