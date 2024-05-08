DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SHABAKA + eX.II at XJAZZ! FESTIVAL 2024

Emmauskirche
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On Wednesday 8.5.2024 we are looking forward to a very special performance by SHABAKA supported by eX.II at the Emmauskirche, Berlin.

SHABAKA’s work transcends conventional notions of genre and draws from a vast pallet of cultural influences. Whilst he’s...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJB Holding Gmbh.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shabaka

Venue

Emmauskirche

Lausitzer Platz 8 A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.