Amelia Coburn

The Folklore Rooms
Wed, 5 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Amelia Coburn is darkness and light. From tales of vengeful widows and moonlit stream-of-consciousness to songs filled with whimsical romance, she has a knack for making the unusual sound timeless. Her work is populated with the characters she meets in the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

