Ice Giant, Ellimist, Glass Mimic, Valefor

The Kingsland
Sun, 25 Feb, 6:30 pm
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Kingsland Presents: Ice Giant, Ellimist, Glass Mimic, Valefor

This is an 16+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ice Giant

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

