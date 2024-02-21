DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Caerlos (Live Showcase)

Cadavra
Wed, 21 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
About

El 21 de febrero CAERLOS en concierto, donde tocará por 1ª VEZ EN DIRECTO sus mejores temas.

Todo ello para presentar de manera única su nueva canción "SAKURA", que saldrá en todas las plataformas esa misma noche !!

Le acompaña su amigo y DJ: Simón Por...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

