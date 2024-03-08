DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Corazon Party Édition spéciale

Blonde Venus
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vous les attendiez, elles sont de retour !

Vendredi 8 mars, notre duo renversant Corazon s'empare de Blonde Venus pour la 4e édition des 'Corazon Party' et vous donne rendez-vous pour une édition spéciale à l'occasion de la Journée Internationale des Femm...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:30 pm

