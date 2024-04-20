Top track

Final Gasp - Homebound

Final Gasp + The Funeral Warehouse

Supersonic
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si vous aimez... Killing Joke, Echo and The Bunnymen & Ministry

FINAL GASP
(Goth rock - Boston, US)
THE FUNERAL WAREHOUSE
(Post punk - ICY Cold - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une ent...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

The Funeral Warehouse, Final Gasp

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

